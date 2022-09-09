Ryan M. Brassard, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, to 548 days, with eight days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to have specialized driving privileges and pay all court costs and fees.
Austin Bray, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for criminal recklessness, to 913 days, with two days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Perryn Brown, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of paraphernalia, to 60 days, with eight days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with four actual days and four days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Metea Enyart, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of a narcotic drug, to 30 months, with 18 months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 209 actual days and 209 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.
Jeammie Ann Hankins, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for domestic battery, to 548 days, with six days in jail, 144 days on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Anthony Harland, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 1,825 days, with 363 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 233 actual days and 78 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Mandy Johnson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of a narcotic drug, to 548 days, with 12 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with six actual days and 12 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay for all other court costs and fees.
Renee Shaw, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for domestic battery, to 365 days, with two days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual days and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Michael W. Squire, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for failure to register as a sex offender, to 730 days, with two days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
