With Howard County taking steps this week to re-open the economy, the county's court system is currently making preparations to once again conduct non-essential and non-emergency proceedings.
According to a press release from the Howard County Courts, that transition plan should be available by May 15, under guidance from the Indiana Supreme Court, the National Center for State Courts and national, state and public health officials.
"Our duty to safeguard the health and safety of all participants is of paramount importance," the release stated. "Given our responsibility, we have taken extraordinary steps to do so while meeting our Constitutional responsibilities."
The county's five courts — Circuit Superiors 1 through 4 — have been closed since mid-March except for emergency proceedings like protective orders, CHINS cases, juvenile detention hearings, initial hearings, bond issues and certain sentencings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.