Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University* and the Indiana State Dept. of Health.**
WORLDWIDE*
Total cases: 259,185,236 (+629,298)
Total deaths: 5,171,809 (+8,380)
UNITED STATES*
Total cases: 48,018,473 (+80,204)
Total deaths: 774,416 (+1,395)
INDIANA**
Total cases: 1,084,488 (+3,983)
Total deaths: 16,805 (+17)
HOWARD COUNTY**
Total cases: 16,181 (+104)
Total deaths: 310 (no change)
NOTE: Miami County has 6,384 cases, 106 deaths; Tipton County has 2,446 cases and 64 deaths.
As of 4 p.m. Nov. 24.
