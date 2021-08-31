Howard County’s confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations continue to rise as the delta variant makes its way through the country.
The county’s 10-day moving average is now at 84 confirmed cases per day, and the county’s seven-day average is now at 94 new cases a day, with a seven-day positivity rate of 13.4% for all tests. That’s nearing the county’s all-time seven-day average of 119 set in early December of last year. The county’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases in school-aged children is at 34 new cases per day.
It’s also more than double from less than a month ago on Aug. 15, when the Howard County commissioners held a press conference and passed a resolution urging residents to get vaccinated. Then, the county’s 10-day average was 40, and hospitalizations for those with COVID was around 15-20 a day.
The county is now at 35-36 people in local hospitals for COVID, Commissioner Paul Wyman announced on his Facebook page this week. Nearly all of those in the hospital — about 95% — are unvaccinated, according to Wyman.
“The people who have received their vaccination, it’s working very well for those folks,” Wyman said. “The vaccine doesn’t mean that you’re not going to get COVID, but it has proven time and time again that the symptoms are a lot less, the chances of going to the hospital are a lot smaller and the chances of going on a ventilator or passing away are even smaller than that.”
Deaths due to COVID, while more frequent compared to the last few months, are not as frequent as last winter — which was the deadliest stretch of a few months for the county — and can be mostly likely attributed to high vaccination rates among the county’s elderly, who are often the most vulnerable.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there have been 12 deaths in the month of August. The county has reported 250 total deaths from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, with nearly half of those ages 80 or older. Those 70-79 and older account for 26% of all county deaths, 60-69 account for 16%, 50-59 account for 5.2%, 40-49 account for 2.8% and those 30-39 account for 1.6%. So far, there have been no confirmed deaths from COVID in people up to age 29.
And while deaths and hospitalizations are not at the highs seen in December and January, about 40% of local ICU beds are in use, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At its peak in the winter, the county was seeing 70% or more ICU beds being used, according to the CDC.
That’s put additional stress back on hospitals and their staff.
“Right now, with that many hospitalizations, our hospitals are back under pressure,” Wyman said. “I was just talking to a nurse the other day, and she said, ‘Paul, flat out, we’re just tired. We’re working hard again.’ They’re back to the hours, back to the stress they were under in the winter time.”
He stressed that those who have not gotten their vaccine should get one. According to the CDC, 40% of county residents are fully vaccinated, while 43.4% have received at least one dose. That’s slightly less than the statewide fully vaccinated percentage of 46.2%.
