Kokomo native and former Wildkats star Brandon Wood has spent the last eight years playing professional basketball in leagues all over the world.
He’s played in Europe, Morocco and finished up a season last year in Mexico. Now, he’s playing for a league in Argentina after signing a three-month contract.
But there’s one huge difference between this season and the rest.
He can’t leave. Literally.
Wood arrived in Buenos Aires at the end of February to start practicing and playing with his team. But just two weeks later, the season was postponed.
“I was just starting to get going with the team and getting acclimated when the coronavirus kind of came on to the scene,” he said.
The team had just played the first game in a three-game tour when league officials informed Wood and the other players the season had been postponed.
Wood had just ridden 16 hours from the city where he was living, Formosa, to play the first game. The plan after that was to catch flights to the other two games, but with the spread of the virus, those flights were canceled.
After the first game was over, Wood hopped back on the bus and rode another 16 hours to get home.
The next day, Argentina issued a nationwide quarantine for everyone in the country. Wood said he didn’t even have time to look at potentially booking a flight back to the U.S. when the news hit.
“There wasn’t enough time to get a flight back to America,” he said. “We kind of got caught in the lockdown.”
Now, for the last three weeks, Wood has been quarantined to his apartment in Formosa. The country has issued the shutdown through this Monday, but that will likely be extended as the virus continues to spread.
But Wood said he doesn’t mind being stuck in Argentina too much. The weather is nice, and he brought plenty of books with him to read. He said he’s been sticking with his workout routine and trying to stay in shape.
Argentina was the first country in South America to shut down the economy and issue a quarantine to get the upper hand on the spread of COVID-19. The country on Friday had 1,900 confirmed cases and 79 deaths.
Wood said there are no confirmed cases in the city where he’s living, and people are taking the stay-at-home order seriously and not leaving their homes.
“If there’s a safe place to be right now, I’m probably in it,” he said. “Taking that into consideration, I’m not really too pressed to come home. I’d be good to be with my family, but they’re all healthy and maintaining.”
But, Wood said, he is looking forward to catching the first flight back to his home in Arizona once the quarantine is lifted. He’s also looking forward to seeing his family in Kokomo, where he visits in July and August to organize a summer festival and youth basketball league.
Wood said all the players on the team are now waiting until early May, when the fate of the season will be determined. He said league officials may just cancel the whole season or decide to just hold playoffs. Either way, Wood will likely have to renegotiate his contract.
But in the meantime, Wood said, he plans to stay busy during the quarantine in Argentina and make the most of the situation.
“This is giving me a chance to slow down with my everyday living,” he said. “I’m developing my discipline and patience and focusing on the small things. It’s unfortunate the situation we’re in, but we’re all in it together. I feel like this is giving us time to get in tune with ourselves and our families and get back to the basics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.