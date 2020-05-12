The Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing will perform their final Air Force Salutes flyover Wednesday, May 13 in Kokomo and Logansport.
In an effort to show support for workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, Air Force Salutes flyovers are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions and come at no additional cost to taxpayers.
The Indiana Air National Guard released the following schedule with the caveat that times are subject to change:
Air Force Salutes Flyover – May 13, 2020 – Formation of 4 A-10C Aircraft:
- 3:10 p.m. – Logansport, IN downtown
- 3:15 p.m. – Kokomo, IN downtown
The flyover will also be visible to areas surrounding the flight path, according to the Indiana Air National Guard.
