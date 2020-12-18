The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered to local hospital staff this week.
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo began administering the Pfizer vaccine Thursday to both its staff and employees of Community Howard Regional Health, hospital officials confirmed to the Tribune. More vaccines were given on Friday as well.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman called it a “great day” for the community.
“We’ve all been at this a long time, and you always wonder what’s the end game, when can this possibly be over,” he said Friday in a radio interview with Z92.5. “When you hear the vaccine start being distributed to our frontline workers ... it’s just a great day. It’s exciting. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health, called the rollout of vaccines a "significant milestone," though stressed that the community continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"While we celebrate these initial distributions of the vaccine, it is critical that the public not let its guard down as we remain months away from large-scale distributions available for the public," he said in a statement provided to the Tribune. "We are in the midst of a significant surge in cases in Howard County and must continue to follow practices of mask wearing and avoiding gatherings to slow the current surge.”
As of Dec. 15, only the state’s frontline workers, long-term facility care staff and emergency medical service providers are eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The state received 55,575 doses this week - enough to vaccinate nearly 28,000 people as the Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses - and began distributing them to area hospitals earlier this week. Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the state expects to prioritize healthcare and long-term care employees into January.
The next in line to receive the vaccine after frontline workers will be determined by the state vaccine advisory committee Weaver said earlier this month. The state’s “Vaccine and Planning” website currently states the timeline for additional vaccine distribution as “yet to be determined.”
That said, the general public is expected to be able to start getting vaccinated by the spring or summer.
While the first doses of vaccines are now rolling out nine months after the start of the pandemic, the virus is still very much prevalent - so far claiming more than 100 Howard County residents, more than 300,000 Americans and more than 1.6 million people worldwide.
New cases of the virus continue to average about a 100 a day in Howard County, according to the ISDH. The county’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests is nearly 11.2% and its 7-day unique positivity rate – those being tested for the virus for the first time - is 20.8%, lower than the 24% it was just more than a week ago, when officials decided to move the county into the “red” designation.
Wyman said the county's hospitals are currently "stretched" but not overrun.
Now that vaccines are being administered, the challenge moving forward will be getting a significant amount of the U.S. population vaccinated.
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week the country could return to some kind of normalcy this fall, if between 75%-85% of the country is inoculated against the virus. The infectious disease expert has recently predicted that enough doses of the vaccine will be available for all Americans in March or April.
