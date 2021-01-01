Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed for the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 36F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 30F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.