The 2020 Tipton Pork Festival will not be happening this year.
The Tipton County Pork Festival Committee and city and county officials announced Wednesday afternoon on social media that the festival scheduled for September 10-12 will not be held.
Here is what the festival committee posted on Facebook:
"The Tipton County Pork Festival Committee along with public and elected officials have worked many long hours to safely have the Tipton County Pork Festival this year.
"However with so much uncertainty this year The Tipton County Pork Festival Committee at the request of several elected officials, Mayor Tom Dolezal and County Commissioner Board President Dr. Jim Mullins, after having exhausted all possible options, have come to the difficult decision to postpone this years festival until 2021. This decision was based off of many factors and conversations with many of the stakeholders involved. The first and foremost was the health and safety of our community.
"We appreciate the support for the Tipton County Pork Festival over the years and look forward to coming back even bigger and better next year."
