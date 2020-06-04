PERU – Miami County is set to award 62 local businesses with grant money totaling $250,000 to assist with the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The county received the grant funding in April from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and started accepting applications from businesses soon after that.
Businesses targeted for the grant include owners who hire independent contractors such as hair salons and barbershops, or the independent contractors themselves; restaurants who do not typically depend on drive-thru service; gyms and fitness centers; Main Street retailers; and other small businesses that don’t have access to federal assistance programs.
The funds are meant to assist with operating costs, such as rent, utilities and insurance, so that businesses have enough money to stay open and retain employees.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, which is administering the grant, said businesses that qualified were awarded between $1,000 and $8,500, depending on how hard they were hit financially by the pandemic.
He said nearly every qualified business which applied for the grant received some amount of funding, although some were awarded less than they requested. Most businesses are located in Peru, but some are also in small towns such as Converse, Miami and Denver.
“We tried to spread that money out as best we could to provide some assistance to qualified applicants,” Tidd said. “I don’t think this money is going to make or break a business, but it’s definitely going to at least help with some expenses. Our goal is to keep as many businesses open and viable as we can.”
The county was set to award the money earlier on, but the process was delayed after the state put new stipulations on the funding.
The new conditions said only businesses in which more than half the employees are low-to-moderate income qualified for the grant funding. Businesses had to verify employees’ wages before the money was approved.
Tidd said OCRA isn’t releasing the grant funding to the county for another 30 days, so MCEDA will issue the money to businesses from its operating budget, and then use the state funding as reimbursement.
“We didn’t want to slow down the process for another 30 days before we started issuing checks,” he said. “We’re over 60 days since we started this process, and even though some of these businesses may have opened back up already, public confidence and things like that need to build back up again. There’s going to be a need for this funding for quite some time, I believe.”
