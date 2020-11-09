Howard County’s daily average of positive COVID-19 tests has tripled over the last month as the state and county experiences a surge heading into the winter months, though restrictions are not currently being considered as local hospital capacity remains robust.
The county’s seven-day moving average is now 35 COVID-19 cases a day as of Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 8.5% for all tests and is 15% for those who received their first-ever COVID-19 test. Those numbers are slightly below the state averages of 9.5% and 18.2%, respectively.
The county saw its highest daily total on Friday with 48 new COVID cases on 280 new tests. It reported 34 new cases Sunday. Just one month ago, the county was averaging 10-13 new cases a day.
The county has reported 71 total COVID-19 deaths, with five of those being reported in the last two weeks, according to the ISDH. While those in the county aged 20-29 are the most likely to contract the virus (16.4% of total cases), those 70 and older make up 80.2% of the county’s total deaths, with a good portion of the county’s deaths being long-term care facility residents.
Howard County has been one of the few counties in the state to only receive either a blue or orange designation from the state – meaning “minimal” or “moderate” virus spread since the state launched the metric in early September, though that is at risk if the current trend continues. The vast majority of counties statewide are orange, meaning “moderate to high” community spread. The designation is updated each week on Wednesday.
County health officials say new cases locally are largely from family spread and are not seeing large outbreaks in workplaces.
“If someone in the house gets in, everyone else, except for an odd individual, also gets it or if there’s a family gathering, it spreads between extended families,” Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, said. “In the cases we have, there’s no employer pockets, but there is a lot of ‘Oh wow, there’s a lot of people with the same last name.’”
The increase locally coincides with a statewide surge.
Indiana shattered its own daily record Saturday with 5,007 new reported cases, the first day over 5,000 new cases since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row the state broke its daily case record. On Sunday, the state reported 4,689 new cases.
The virus’ spread is also accelerating statewide.
The first day in which more than 1,000 cases were reported statewide came in July. It took two months, on Oct. 21, for the state to reach 2,000 new daily cases. It then took only eight days to increase to 3,000 cases, which happened Oct. 29.
Sommers say the health department is expecting to see some increase in cases in the winter months.
“People are going to begin moving indoors with their social gatherings,” Sommers said. “I think we’re also seeing a bit of COVID fatigue. People are just getting tired of staying apart, wearing a mask. But it’s still very important, especially going into the winter months, to continue to social distance, to continue to wear the mask.”
Despite cases increasing in the state, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is not currently considering implementing statewide business restrictions again but, instead, are focusing on responding to local outbreaks and working with counties to clamp down on new cases of the virus.
“We look at it very locally and by county, and go out of our way to take every step we can, locally, to make sure they don’t get to the red, and if they do, not to stay there,” Holcomb told the Tribune Oct. 30. “That approach is allowing us to manage our way through this.”
Counties are able to impose their own restrictions as seen fit, but that’s not currently on the table or Howard County, local elected officials say.
While hospitalizations have trended slightly upward recently – 15 hospital admissions and nine ICU admissions since Oct. 30 – local hospital capacity remains high.
“I’ve been in continued contact with the county commissioners, and we’ve all agreed we’re going to follow the state’s lead,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said in a Thursday interview with Z92.5. “There’s small spikes in cases here and there, and there’s concern with that, but...the hospitals are not really being overrun, and that’s where the emphasis is.”
