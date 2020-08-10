Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.