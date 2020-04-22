A local bookstore shut its doors during the coronavirus outbreak but business continues.
Chapter 2 Books, a recently-opened used bookstore located in downtown Kokomo, has gathered book bags to keep the community connected to reading while the stay-at-home order continues.
The idea started with books that have been donated but aren’t in peak condition. Chapter 2 Books Owner Jennifer Marden, who is also a teacher, said she was worried about children without access to books, and wanted to use those donated books to help out.
“If the books are something we can’t use in the store usually we donate them forward,” she said. “They’re readable but maybe they’re not in the best condition. Maybe they have writing on them or stickers on the cover.”
She and her step-daughter sorted books by age and reading level, bagged them up and gave them to nonprofit organization Kokomo Urban Outreach.
“We gave them to the UP programs at Kokomo Urban Outreach and they were able to deliver those. When they delivered meals, they delivered the books,” she said.
From those donations, Marden said she and her staff were inspired to provide more book access to children, and the community at large.
“That was just the beginning,” she said. “When I knew kids were going to be home, a lot of kids weren’t going to have access to books. The library is closed and their school is closed and that’s a lot of book access that those kids aren’t going to have. So that was really our first attempt at trying to provide some book access for kids that might not have that.”
Marden, who is a 5th grade teacher at Western Elementary School, opened the business in November 2019. She has more than 25,000 books, many of which are not yet cataloged online. She was concerned about how to operate her business with the storefront closed, then she realized that she has a knack for curating books for specific readers.
She started selling book bags, at $10 for three to five books or $20 for seven to ten, tailored to the customer’s taste.
“I realized that I’d done that a lot as a teacher, I’ve been recommending that way,” she said. “I thought maybe I could use that skill for customers and get them what they like.”
Customers send authors or genres they’re interested in and Marden returns with books in few days, either available by curbside pick-up or delivery. Delivery within Kokomo limits is free of charge.
Christi Keller bought a $20 bag for herself, her husband and their 18-year-old daughter. Keller likes historical fiction, and she said she was pleased with the selection, which included “The Other Boleyn Girl” by Philippa Gregory.
“We just told her what we were interested in and she picked out about ten books,” Keller said. “I’m really into historical fiction so (Marden) gave me a few of those. One of the young adult books for my daughter was one I was interested in, so I went ahead and read that and I already ordered the next two in the series from (Marden).”
Keller said since the shutdown, things have become tedious around her house. The books were a welcome distraction.
“I teach with (Marden) and my part-time job is closed, too, so I’ve just been sitting in the house going insane,” she said. “So it’s been really nice that she was able to take our interests and find something we all like. And the fact that she was willing to deliver them to our door was amazing.”
Since beginning the book bags, Marden said some of the customer responses have been very touching. Some customers have bought bags for friends as gifts, or for elderly loved ones who are having a hard time getting around.
“One girl called to get books for her grandmother, she was saying, ‘She’s been so down, I want to surprise her,’” she said. “And her grandmother called her crying because she was so happy to have something to read. I’m not kidding, I’ve teared up a couple of times. There are some lonely people and this gets them through right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.