Kathy Elftman of Greentown sends this Cheer for her hometown post office:
"Kudos to the Greentown, Indiana, Post Office!
"I work at an out-of-state job and temporarily live in that location. Facing a COVID-19 order to work from home, I decided to work from my Greentown permanent home and temporarily have my mail forwarded here.
"Unfortunately, there was also a forward order in place at the Greentown Post Office, which I discovered when I tried to have a package shipped here. We were able to intercept the errant package, but I literally had a nightmare about the rest of my mail getting in an endless loop of forwarding from one place to the other.
"One more call to the Greentown Post Office confirmed that they had removed the forward order, and when I went out to my local mailbox a short while later, I discovered that a critical piece of mail I was waiting for was in my mailbox.
"I am so grateful for the small-town service and an agency that serves its people. You rock, postal workers!
"In these unsettling times, that is one less worry I need to face and will let me have a more peaceful sleep. The little things count. Thanks again!"
Thanks,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.