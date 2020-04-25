Jeanne Harland of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the employees of the Primrose Retirement Community:
"Having lived here for a year and a half compels me to be a cheerleader for Primrose Retirement Community and all of its wonderful employees during this time of hardship due to the virus.
"The management team is always friendly, efficient and professional. The people who work here do their jobs with a smile. Throughout the lockdown everyone has worked extra hard to be sure that our needs are met graciously and as safely as possible.
"I cannot acknowledge one group above another.
"The nursing staff is vigilant about seeing to it that everyone is doing his or her job to protect the residents and keep them from being exposed to harmful infections.
"The chef, along with the rest of the food preparation staff, continues to do a great job of preparing tasty, nourishing meals. Our great maintenance man is very prompt at meeting repair or replacement needs as soon as possible. Not enough good things can be said about our CNA’s and cleaning staff. They, along with the activities director and our van driver, go beyond what is expected of them in doing their jobs. The physical therapists continue to work with their patients to assure that maintaining their physical and mental welfare is important and ongoing. All of this continues every day.
"Yesterday was a perfect weather day until last evening when I received a call from the National Weather Service saying that we were under a tornado watch. I became more aware that there are way worse situations than being locked down at home. One of them would be having my home blow away. Thanks to all of you for providing such a great place to call home. You are my heroes."
