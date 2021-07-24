Jordan Purvis from Koko-Go, left, leads Sheri Rossi and Wayne Lemmerbrock on a trail tour of the northern section of the Industrial Heritage Trail on Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s was the second of several community bike rides offered throughout the summer to explore parts of Kokomo’s trails. All tours begin and end at the Koko-Go bike share, 307 S. Main Street in downtown Kokomo. Bikes will be available to rent while supplies last, or participants can bring their own. The next trail tour will be a 2-mile ride along the Walk of Excellence at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2.