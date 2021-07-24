The city of Kokomo will be using more than $430,000 of COVID-19 relief funds to renovate and add new structures to some of its parks and trail systems.
The city announced earlier this month its plan to use $436,113 of its Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) to renovate bathrooms on the Industrial Heritage Trail, install new playground equipment at Studebaker Park and make improvements and install pods on the Cloverleaf Trail.
In more detail, the improvements include:
- Industrial Heritage Northern Trailhead Improvements, $150,000: “Currently, the restrooms and other amenities at this trailhead are in very poor condition and as a result, have not been opened for public use for the last couple of years. It is the City’s intention to undertake major rehabilitation of these restrooms and accommodate them with touchless technology. These public facility improvements will provide local residents suitable outdoor fitness outlet while maintaining safe social distancing.”
- Studebaker Park Improvements, $186,113: “It is the City’s intention to undertake major rehabilitation of this park, install new playground equipment and new socially distanced shelters at this public park...These improvements will encourage neighborhood residents to venture outside and provide them with suitable outdoor fitness opportunities and social gathering space while maintaining safe social distancing. This will also provide Carver Community Center patrons an alternative venue and avoid lager gatherings of youth, after school hours.
- Cloverleaf Trail Improvements, $100,000: It is the City’s intention to improve amenities and install socially distanced pods, on the portion of trail near Phillips and Jefferson Street. This will encourage neighborhood residents to venture outside and provide them suitable outdoor fitness area and gathering space while maintaining safe social distancing.
An email sent to the city administration seeking more details regarding the projects and when exactly the city wants to begin construction on them was not answered.
Funds for the projects come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is part of the $5 billion HUD received for CDBG-CV through the CARES Act that went to municipalities and states. The city of Kokomo received $766,000 from this program. Earlier this year, the city announced it allocated $328,431 of CDBG-CV to go to seven local nonprofits to to help them deal with COVID-related issues.
This remaining money is aimed toward “prevent, prepare and respond to” the current pandemic and any future pandemics. Per federal guidelines, 80% of the funds must be spent within three years of disbursement, which was 2020, with 100% of the funds needing to be spent by six years after disbursement.
