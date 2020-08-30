The city of Kokomo is temporarily closing the second and third floors of City Hall to the general public after a "few" employees on those floors tested positive for COVID-19.
The decision, according to a press release, was made in order to properly quarantine the employees who tested positive and to prevent possible exposure to others.
The closure will last until Sept. 8. The release does not state how many city employees tested positive or what department(s) they work in.
According to the city, no one who tested positive deals with the general public on a daily basis. Employees who work on the second and third floors were given the option to work from home or choose to be furloughed.
"With all of the positive steps Kokomo and Howard County have taken toward mitigating the spread of the the virus, we want to be responsive to this fluid situation and protect everyone as best we can,' said Mayor Moore. 'While it may be a minor inconvenience for some this week, we know this is the best response we can take to protect everyone at this time. We appreciate the citizens' patience and understanding as we work through this. Placing these restrictions until Sept 8 gets us past the 10-14 day period suggested by the CDC and local Department of Health."
Citizens can still conduct business at City Hall and should contact the appropriate department by email or by phone for other options. Wastewater utility customers can pay online at www.cityofkokomo.org or by using the drop box in the south parking lot of City Hall. Information and reports from the Kokomo Police Department can also be requested at the first floor service window or by calling 456-7108.
