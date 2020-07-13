A Kokomo city councilman and the county’s clerk have tested positive for COVID-19.
Councilman Roger Stewart and Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart have both tested positive for coronavirus, the city council announced at its regular meeting Monday. The two are husband and wife.
A prayer was said for the Stewart’s during the meeting’s invocation.
Debbie Stewart told the Tribune her and her husband we’re “doing fine” but declined to comment further.
