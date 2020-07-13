Elections 2018

Debbie Stewart smiles toward her husband Roger as she hears results as Howard County Republicans made a sweep during elections on Nov. 6, 2018. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

 Tim Bath

A Kokomo city councilman and the county’s clerk have tested positive for COVID-19.

Councilman Roger Stewart and Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart have both tested positive for coronavirus, the city council announced at its regular meeting Monday. The two are husband and wife.

A prayer was said for the Stewart’s during the meeting’s invocation.

Debbie Stewart told the Tribune her and her husband we’re “doing fine” but declined to comment further.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you