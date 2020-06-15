Both the city and county government buildings are now open for regular business.
After several weeks of being closed, starting today, Monday, June 15, both the Kokomo City Hall and Howard County Administration and Government centers are now open to the public, no appointment needed, officials confirmed Monday.
Face masks are recommended but not required at the city and county government buildings. However, the Howard County Courthouse is requiring anyone who visits to wear a mask.
Since mid-March much of the departments at city hall and county offices were only accessible via email or telephone, with some departments offering appointment only visits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.