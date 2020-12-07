Due to the recent spike in COVID cases locally, as well as a small number of positive cases within the Kokomo Police Department support staff, the city of Kokomo will close public access to city hall for the remainder of December beginning on Monday, Dec. 7.
This comes at the request and recommendation of Police Chief Doug Stout.
The decision was made to properly quarantine those employees who may have been affected and to help prevent the possibility of exposure to the public and to other employees.
According to a press release from the city, no one who deals daily with members of the general public were affected so citizens who visited city hall recently do not need to get tested.
Citizens should contact the appropriate department by email or by phone. Wastewater utility customers can pay online at www.cityofkokomo.org or by using the drop box in the south parking lot of City Hall. Information and reports from the Kokomo Police Department may also be requested at the first floor service window or by calling 456-7108.
