INDIANAPOLIS — Reopening Indiana colleges and universities are leading to spikes in COVID-19 cases in certain counties, state health officials said Wednesday.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box explained that as counties with major universities have reopened this fall, cases have continued to increase. In particular, Box noted at a virtual briefing, Delaware County and Monroe County — home to Ball State University and Indiana University in Bloomington — are now seeing high positivity rates.
Dr. Krstina Box, commissioner of the state Health Department, described how Indiana’s rate of infection from COVID-19 has climbed in two university communities. TheStatehouseFile.com
Box pointed to the state’s new color-coded map that shows the status of COVID-19 infections in counties. Delaware and Monroe Counties are the only in the state to be designated in the “orange” category, which recommends schools not hold events like in-person classes and assemblies.
Many counties are in the safest “blue” category or the second “yellow” category. Each category is determined by the number of reported cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s percent positivity rate.
But Box and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also said the trend came as little to surprise to them, noting broader trends nationwide. Box explained young people are less likely to practice social distancing and consistently wear masks but are more likely to have large social groups where they may infect others. Box also said the numbers are expected to increase because many of the large universities are regularly testing students.
And specific to Indiana, who is likely to be infected with virus has now flipped. At the start of the pandemic, those over the age of 50 contributed to most of the case totals. Now, the majority of cases recorded — almost two-thirds, Box said — are from people under age 50. And for all age groups except the 18-to-22-year-old category, case counts are trending down.
The state health department has recorded 107,809 total cases of COVID-19 since reporting began Feb. 26, adding 624 new cases Wednesday. The department also reported 12 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 3,247.
The state continues to manage a central COVID-19 dashboard, where the health department reports new cases, deaths and more. By next week, Box said, the department expects to add a new dashboard that shows cases identified in individual K-12 schools.
But that process is running into some obstacles, Box said. The state health department asked all K-12 schools to contribute data and designate two representatives each to access the dashboard. So far, the department has only heard back from around 60% of schools.
Box said schools who do not respond by Sunday will be listed on the dashboard as “not reporting.” In a previous press conference, Box said she would consider mandating schools submit data, but has not indicated since if schools will face consequences for not reporting.
In the existing dashboard managed by the state health department, too, there will be some new corrections because of a technical error from a reporting lab. Box said 469 positive results will soon be removed because of this discovery.
“Our dashboard has grown significantly since we first launched it in this early part of the pandemic,” Box said. “We recognize we’ll continue to encounter situations that require us to correct the data and will continue to provide these explanations so Hoosiers can understand what changed, and why.”
Both Holcomb and Box expressed optimism for the state’s ongoing mask mandate, which is scheduled to end next week after it was extended in August. Box explained factors like hospitalizations have decreased since the measure went into effect.
“It’s still uber infectious. It’s still ravaging parts of the country,” Holcomb said. “The virus hasn’t changed. We have.”
Holcomb did not indicate if he plans to extend the mask mandate.
