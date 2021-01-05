Howard County’s “red” COVID-19 status has been extended through January.
The Howard County Commissioners announced the extension at their regular meeting Monday. Board President Paul Wyman said officials will reassess the designation every two weeks.
The state’s county metric system has Howard County still in “orange,” second highest designation behind red. In early December, though, local officials decided to move the county into the red designation voluntarily, feeling that the county’s COVID numbers - average daily positive cases, positivity rate and hospitalization numbers - warranted the change.
At that time, Howard County was averaging about 110 new cases of COVID-19, more than 50 hospitalizations due to the virus and a 24% positivity rate for those receiving a COVID test for the first time.
Those numbers have decreased since then, down to around 80-85 just before Christmas. As of Monday, the county’s current seven-day moving average is 66, though the number of individuals tested in the past week or so has decreased due to the testing sites being closed for the holidays.
Hospitalizations, too, have decreased from more than 50 in early December to around 40, Wyman said.
December was the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 38 county residents dying from the virus, according to the Indiana Department of Health. As of Tuesday, the county's COVID death toll stands at 129.
“All the data and medical community are telling us it could be a difficult couple of months,” Wyman said. “So we’re going to monitor these trends. We’ll see how they play out ...
“Since we’ve went red, I have seen more and more people that have come together to really help slow this spread ... Hopefully we’ll continue to see lower numbers instead of a rise, but we shall see. It’s a tricky virus.”
The red designation brings with it restrictions based on the most recent executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Some of those restrictions include limiting all social gatherings of any kind, indoors or outside, to 25 people. Special, seasonal or commercial events are not advised, vulnerable populations are recommended to remain isolated and holding gatherings is not recommended.
Also, businesses and restaurants are to require patrons to be sitting at a table and must adhere to strict social distancing. Curbside pickup is preferred.
Winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, will no longer be allowed a 25% attendance capacity. Rather, these events will be limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians, who are required to wear face coverings at all times.
The full details on restrictions can be found at backontrack.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.