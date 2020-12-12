Eastern High School senior Jaeden Hannah and Northwestern High School senior Jennah Jones have been named recipients of four-year, full-tuition scholarships as the Community Foundation of Howard County 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.
Each student will receive four-year full tuition to an accredited public or private nonprofit Indiana university or college of their choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment
Hannah, son of Kraig and Brandy Hannah, is senior class president at Eastern High School. This National Honor Society member is on the football and track teams, is part of the Encore Singers show choir and has performed in several school musicals. He has volunteered his time at the Shiloh Park Retreat and Conference Center, is involved in Wildcat Creek conservation activities and has coached youth flag football. He will attend Indiana Wesleyan University and major in history.
Jones, daughter of Steven and Kristy Jones, is a member of the National Honor Society who tutors fellow students. She is a member of the German club, plays on the tennis team and serves as manager of the swim team. She is active in her church and volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent Therapy Kokomo. She plans to study biology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana, to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Including the 24th cohort, 4,912 Indiana high school students have received more than $424 million in scholarship tuition through the Lilly scholarships since the program’s inception in 1998. With the 2020 awards, 47 Howard County residents have received the scholarship, representing an approximate value of $4.2 million.
The Community Foundation of Howard County’s criteria used in the finalists’ selection process include academic achievement, financial need, potential for success, preference for first-generation college attendees, school, community and work activities, and an interview. Sixty-eight Howard County students applied for the scholarship.
“The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship allows students to be able to focus on academics and not finances, which is especially important given the challenges and the sacrifices students have made this year,” said Glenn Grundmann, chairman of the Community Foundation of Howard County Scholarship Committee. “It is our hope that the students remain in Indiana and participate in the communities where they reside.”
After the Community Foundation of Howard County Scholarship Committee selected the seven finalists, the names were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for the selection of recipients. ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The Community Foundation of Howard County recognized the accomplishments of the other five finalists with $1,500 scholarships. They are Ava Briggs of Kokomo High School, Mason Harrel of Northwestern High School, Truman Howerton of Taylor High School, Clayton Kelly of Western High School and Leann Saul of Northwestern High School.
