By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 2:37 p.m. March 28:
Total Cases: 649,904
Total Deaths: 30,249
United States:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 2:37 p.m. March 28:
Total cases: 115,547
Total deaths: 1,891
Indiana
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 28:
Cases: 1,232
Deaths: 31
Howard County
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 28:
Cases: 9
Deaths: 1
Note: Howard County saw 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Scouts offer web safety training
Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America is making age-appropriate digital media safety training and other resources available to all children and families for free.
Cyber Chip resources include grade-specific videos covering topics such as cyberbullying, cellphone use, texting, blogging, gaming, staying safe online, and identity theft.
The content includes short entertaining videos to educate children and older youth as well as resources for adults. Lesson plans and videos are available free of charge from the Boy Scouts of America at www.scouting.org/cyberchip.
President floats NY ‘quarantine’
President Donald Trump is raising the idea of what he’s calling a quarantine involving New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, states hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But there are questions as to whether the federal government has the power to do so. Trump says he was thinking it would just be “for a short period of time if we do it at all.”
The United States has more confirmed coronavirus infections than any other country. Cities including Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans are growing as hotspots of infection, while New York City continues to be pummeled. Nurses there are calling for more masks and other gear to safeguard themselves against the virus that has so far sickened more than 52,000 people and killed over 700 in New York state, mostly in the city.
Corona quote
“I applaud General Motors here in the state of Indiana. They’re planning on moving forward and I hope that they’ll be able to help meet the need of the nation and I’m proud that they’re doing it in Indiana.”
- Gov. Eric Holcomb, after Friday’s announcement that GM will make medical ventilators at its Kokomo plant.
