By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 1:30 p.m. March 29:
Total Cases: 704,095
Total Deaths: 33,509
United States:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through 1:30 p.m. March 29:
Total cases: 135,499
Total deaths: 2,381
Indiana
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 29:
Cases: 1,514
Deaths: 32
Total tested by ISDH: 9,830
Howard County
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 28:
Cases: 12
Deaths: 1
Note: Howard County saw 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Online map for food assistance
An interactive online statewide map can help Indiana residents seeking food assistance find what they need.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday it had developed the map in partnership with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and the food bank group Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.
The map shows two types of organizations, food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare and use at their homes. Meal sites serve packed meals, ready to take home and eat.
Virus separating state leaders
Indiana’s two top state officials have started working apart as cases of the coronavirus illness continue to grow rapidly.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch “mutually agreed to be in different locations to socially distance themselves,” Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer said Saturday.
Neither has been tested for the COVID-19 illness so far and both have been feeling healthy, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press.
Holcomb and Crouch both attended a Statehouse news conference on Wednesday. Hoffmeyer didn’t immediately provide information about when the two officials were last together and whether Crouch remained in Indianapolis or had gone to her home in Evansville.
Corona quote
“No state, no metro area, will be spared.”
- Dr. Deborah Bix, head of the White House coronavirus task force
