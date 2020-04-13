Howard County is loosening its restrictions on forced business closures as the county and country continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
In a press release, the county commissioners and local health officials announced they are, starting Monday, allowing the reopening of some businesses that they consider to be “low risk, with little to no human contact" previously closed by past ordinances. Businesses included are:
- Lawn Care/Landscaping – Must be able to operate with social distancing requirements and meet all CDC requirements.
- Pet Groomers – Only pet drop off and pick up at door allowed.
- Florist – Shops not open to public but delivery to funeral homes and residences with contactless front porch delivery/drop off is allowed.
- Carwash – Only no touch washing
- Dry Cleaning, Uniform Shops – Drop off and pick up only, with an emphasis on supporting medical community and first responders.
- Bike Repair – Drop off and pick up only.
- Computer Repair – Drop off and pick up only.
“These businesses don’t have the risks of customers gathering in large groups, have the ability of employees social distancing and practicing good hygiene when at work, and they have the ability for customers to practice social distancing when briefly interacting with the business,” Dr. Martha Hoshaw of American Health Network/Optum, said in a press release.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Howard County has had some of the toughest restrictions in the state. These changes, supported by Don Zent, Howard County heath officer, will put the county more in line with the State of Indiana. The county’s orange travel advisory remains in effect; last week, it was extended through Sunday, April 19.
Even though the county is loosening business restrictions, its elected and medical officials are still encouraging residents to stay at home and only leave when necessary. The county’s recent recommendation of “one adult, one cart” is still in effect.
“In planning with my fellow Commissioners Brad Bray and Jack Dodd, our goal has always been to get Howard County open for business when the time was appropriate. Based on the success of our plan so far, it is appropriate to do so incrementally, slowly, and with a solid plan in place, supported by the medical community,” Wyman said in a press release. “Our message of staying at home as much as possible during this time is not changing, it is how we will ultimately win this battle and get more of Howard County reopen for business.”
According to the press release, the county is currently reviewing allowing businesses deemed "nonessential" to sell items online with curbside delivery.
