Howard County is running a free COVID testing site for residents in the former city-county employee clinic at 620 N. Bell St.

The Howard County Health Department run COVID-19 testing site will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. 

The county - and most of the state for that matter - is under a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning as up to 10 inches or more of snow could fall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. 

As a result, the county run COVID-19 testing site at 620 N. Bell Street will be closed. 

The county's Optum COVID testing site, located at the Kokomo Senior Center at 721 W. Superior St. will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

To schedule a test, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm

