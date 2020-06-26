INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 510 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 44,140 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
In Howard County, COVID deaths have risen from 44 just two weeks ago to 51, and cases have shot up from 454 June 12 to 527 today - that's a 16% difference in both totals.
Miami County has 176 cases and two deaths, while Tipton County has 29 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady across Indiana. As of today, more than 36% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,403 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 453,890 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 444,252 on Thursday. The new tests reported include approximately 1,400 negative tests dating from May onward from a lab that recently began reporting negative results to ISDH’s electronic system.
