Howard County’s COVID-19 free testing clinic will close in June, marking the end of a community testing initiative that began a year and half ago.
The last day of operation for the clinic, located at 620 N. Bell St., is June 3, the Howard County Health Department announced this week.
Until that day, the testing clinic will be open four days a week most weeks with an additional day of operation every third Saturday of the month.
Hours of operation are as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday
- 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
- Closed Wednesdays
- 9 a.m. to noon. every third Saturday of the month.
Funding for the testing site comes from the state of Indiana. Health department officials said at their board meeting in March that they were told funding would not continue past June.
The closure comes as the state and country as a whole has begun treating COVID as endemic, with mask requirements for businesses and large events virtually nonexistent across the state and country.
Locally, COVID cases are at all-time lows, averaging five confirmed positive cases a day as of Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
