After nearly two months in the “red” Indiana COVID designation, Howard County will move down to “orange” effective noon Wednesday, county officials said.
County Commissioner Paul Wyman announced the change on Z92.5 FM this morning. The change loosens restrictions on gatherings and attendance at school sporting events. Now, social gatherings of 50 or fewer are allowed, and attendance at K-12 extracurricular activities, including IHSAA sporting events, are limited to 25% capacity.
Wyman hinted at the change at Tuesday’s county council meeting, citing a “significant improvement” in COVID-related numbers since the county commissioners voluntarily decided to move the county into red in early December. The commissioners also extended the Local Disaster Emergency Declaration until March 1, 2021.
At the beginning of the year, the state tweaked its color-coded map. Now, a county’s positivity rate and number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents determine its color for the week. But, that color may not determine the restrictions the county must follow. That is now determined by the county’s advisory level.
The change stems from a new state rule that a county must be in a lower color for two consecutive weeks before it can move down an advisory level, meaning a county’s COVID numbers may fall from a red to orange level, but the county’s advisory level may still remain red and, thus, have to follow red level restrictions as detailed by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48. All this information and more can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
In early December, the county was averaging more than 110 new positive cases per day and hospitalizations for patients with COVID were over 50 and straining the local hospitals.
In early January, the commissioners extended the red designation through the month, though said they would reevaluate that decision every two weeks. At the time, the county’s 10-day-average for new cases was around 80-85 per day and hospitalizations were at around 40.
As of this Tuesday, the county’s 10-day average for daily new reported cases has more than halved and is now at 51, with COVID hospitalizations also down to below 30, Wyman told the council. The county’s 7-day unique positivity rate, or those who tested positive for the first time, is at 15% as of Wednesday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
With the state moving the county to an orange advisory level and COVID numbers declining, Wyman said the county is able to drop to orange. He added that he expects the county to follow the state’s designation moving forward.
“Our community has responded in big, big ways,” Wyman said about the decline in COVID-related numbers.
But the county isn’t out of the woods just yet.
County and health officials say they’re monitoring the new strain of the virus, which is said to be more contagious. Current predictions by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention say the country might experience a new surge in COVID cases sometime in March as the new strain becomes the main cause of new cases.
“It’s just really important to understand that this is a great positive step going back to orange, but the battle still continues,” Wyman said on Z92.5. “This is a lengthy process to get these vaccines out, so we still need to wear a mask, still stay socially distanced, do all those things that we’ve become accustomed to help slow the spread so that we can keep battling it, get time to get the vaccines out, and continue to help our community to get stronger.”
While the county’s moving daily average of new cases is declining, January is now the county’s second deadliest month of the pandemic, with 36 reported deaths due to COVID-19, according to the county health department. December was the county’s deadliest month, with a reported 41 deaths due to the virus.
VACCINATION
Vaccination efforts in the county are continuing. The Howard County Health Department is now administering vaccines out of the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo is also operating its vaccination clinic at its Education Center, 615 St. Joseph Dr.
Vaccination appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Those eligible are first responders, unlicensed and licensed health care workers and those 70-years-old or older.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, 4,321 county residents (5% of the county’s total population) have received their first vaccination shot, with 815 now fully vaccinated, according to the ISDH.
