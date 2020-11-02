Howard County’s COVID-19 testing site is expanding its hours and days of operation, beginning Monday.
The testing site, located at 620 N. Bell St., will have these hours of operating starting Monday, Nov. 2:
Monday, Tuesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The testing site will be closed Nov. 3 in observation of Election Day.
Pre-registration is preferred but walks-ins are welcome. Testing is free to the public. Children as young as two can be tested with parental consent.
For any questions, call the Howard County Health Department at 765-456-7330 or visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.
OptumServe’s COVID-19 testing site that was housed on the Kokomo Senior Center is no longer in operation.
