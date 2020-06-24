INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 281 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 43,140 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
In Howard County, now 509 people have COVID-19 and 50 have died. A week ago, there were 479 cases. In Miami County, there are 176 cases and two deaths, and in Tipton County, there are 28 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 37% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,386 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 9 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 431,883 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 426,376 on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.