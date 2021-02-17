The county's mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will cease operations at the end of this month.
According to a release from the Howard County Health Department, the CareMobile COVID-19 Testing Clinic's last day will be Feb. 28 due to the decreasing demand for testing.
Testing numbers at the county-run site, located at 620 N. Bell St., has steadily declined since mid-January when the site was regularly testing more than 300 people a day. Now, that number is 133 people a day on average.
Wednesday's announcement comes a day after the health department announced a reduction in the hours of operation starting next week for its brick-and-mortar COVID testing clinic, located at 620 N. Bell St.
If demand does increase in the future, the CareMobile can be used again.
"Emergency response usually calls for scaling up and down of operations at different times, and we are prepared to evolve our response as necessary," Kirstina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, said in an email.
The mobile clinic, when in use, stops at various locations within the county every Friday, including Greentown and Russiaville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.