COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Howard County are all booked up for the next week and a half.
No appointment times show up for both the Howard County Health Department and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo vaccination clinics through this week and next, when one visits the site’s vaccination sign-up website, ourshot.in.gov.
Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the health department, said in an email Thursday the state hasn’t added appointment times for the week of Jan. 25 and beyond yet and doesn’t know when that will happen despite the health department submitting their clinic hours to the state on Monday.
“We are asking people to be patient and to check the sites again in a few days,” Sommers wrote in an email.
The state opened up vaccination for those 70-years-old and older Wednesday. Healthcare workers and first responders are also eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.
Eligible Hoosiers don’t have to get vaccinated in the county they reside in, meaning Howard County residents could register to receive a vaccination in any county in the state. To schedule a vaccination, one can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
More than 250,000 Hoosiers ages 70 and older have scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Locally, 2,125 residents of Howard County have received their first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to ISDH, and 347 have received their second dose and now are fully vaccinated.
