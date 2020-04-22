At least 200 painted rocks will eventually be placed all around Howard County.
No, it’s not part of an art project. But, rather, the idea of Kim Camden, co-owner of locally owned 2nd Shift Sewer & Plumbing, as a way to give local residents something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting local businesses.
The rules are simple. Find one of the painted rocks, and you win a prize ranging from $5 to $99, most of which are gift cards to local restaurants, such as Oscar’s Pizza, Artie’s Tenderloin, Farm 2 Fork BBq Bistro, Hacienda, Pizza King and much more.
Other prizes include a gift certificate for Scentsy, a free night stay at the Double Tree by Hilton in Lafayette, hams, candle warmers, gift certificates from Stain on Main and Olde Thyme Mercantile and more.
“The Stone Hunt” started this past Monday and will last through May 4. About 20 rocks a day will be placed in areas – parks (no playgrounds) walking and bike trails and landscaping areas outside businesses – in all parts of the county where social distancing can be easily followed.
The idea to have a community scavenger hunt came two weekends ago, Camden said, when she was contemplating how she could help local businesses during the pandemic.
At the time she was painting rocks for fun with her friends. The idea of putting them around town and offering gifts to those that find it came from that paint session.
Since then, she’s seen an outpouring of support from the community in painting rocks and dropping them off at 2nd Shift to be used for the hunt.
A lot of the gift certificates that will be given out have been donated, while some businesses have decided to match 2nd Shift’s purchases.
“That tells me I live in a great place, and that we’re in this together,” Camden said of businesses donating gift cards and matching purchases.
If you find a stone, you must like 2nd Shift Sewer & Plumbing on Facebook and call their office at 765-868-0095 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to claim the prize.
