Howard County is extending its local disaster emergency declaration for two weeks, but is also taking more “baby steps” in reopening parts of the county.
At a press conference Thursday, the county commissioners extended its emergency declaration and orange travel advisory through May 4, and recommended residents wear masks or face coverings when outside of the home.
As a result of the extension, past restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, such as no dining-in at restaurants and closures of libraries and gyms, will remain in effect.
But county and medical officials say the reopening of parts of the economy can happen, albeit slowly and in ways that keep the risk of the spreading the virus low.
Effective at 5 p.m. Sunday, retail businesses previously deemed “nonessential” will be able to open for curbside pickup and delivery, granted they follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
The county is also now allowing places of worship to hold drive-in or parking lot services, as long as they cooperate with the following guidelines:
● Places of worship’s physical locations are to remain closed.
● Staff and volunteers who are not speaking should wear masks.
● All participants should remain in their car at all times and parked at least 9 feet apart from one another.
● Each vehicle should only contain people of the same household.
These loosening of restrictions comes just a few days after the county announced “low risk” businesses, such as car washes, pet groomers, florists, bike and computer repair businesses, and lawn care/landscaping businesses, could reopen as long as they, too, follow certain guidelines.
Dr. Don Zent, Howard County health officer, said he and other members of the medical community believe opening more of the local economy in this way makes sense, as the county appears to be flattening the curve, leaving hospitals in good shape to deal with both COVID-19 and other non-virus patients without being overrun or having to ration care.
“We’ve been seeing three to four cases a day, which is more than we’d like - zero to one would be better - but three to four shows we are flattening the curve,” Zent said.
The county is now a little more than a month in after reporting its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 11. At the time, the county was one of the first in the state to report a case and was deemed early-on as a possible “hotspot” for the virus, officials said Thursday.
“We were put under a microscope,” Dr. Martha Hoshaw, a family medicine doctor with American Health Network, said. “Luckily, we have played our one card well ... and that card is social distancing.”
As of Thursday morning, the county now has 64 confirmed cases and four deaths. County Commissioner Paul Wyman said more than half of those confirmed cases have recovered from the virus.
Despite the litany of good news and positive attitude by elected and medical officials at Thursday’s press conference, officials stressed that a full reopening of the county will not be happening imminently and that social distancing and staying at home will still need to be followed.
“When you hear the message of stay at home as often as possible, that’s not contradictory to us taking these baby steps,” Wyman said. “The baby steps are a result of the success we’re having by staying at home.”
Another prohibitive factor in a wide-scale opening of both the local and statewide economy is the continued lack of widespread testing for the virus and antibodies to meaningfully gauge how much the virus has spread in the community.
Local medical officials said Thursday they’re expecting testing capabilities to increase in the future, but that it continues to be lower than desired.
That includes testing for asymptomatic residents and for antibodies that will show who has already had the virus and could be immune to it. But what the quality of the antibody tests are and whether or not someone having antibodies means they’re resistant to getting the virus again are questions that remain largely unanswered at this time.
“This may be two steps forward, one step back as time goes on because we may make some decisions that we find out that - that wasn’t the best choice - and we may have to rethink it and change direction,” Zent said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.