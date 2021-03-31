Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low near 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low near 20F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.