The Tipton County Health Department reopened its COVID-19 testing site, albeit in a different location.
The testing site is located at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., according to a health department Facebook post. The site will be drive-thru style.
Hours of operation are 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Appointments are required at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/.
Demand for COVID testing has increased in recent weeks, as cases have climbed due to the more transmissible Delta variant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.