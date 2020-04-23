PERU – The Miami County 4-H Fair that was scheduled to start June 21 has now been postponed until further notice as 4-H leaders determine how to move forward during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Purdue Extension, which oversees the 4-H program, announced last week that county programs could not hold any face-to-face events or activities until July 1.
That means that about 10 Indiana counties, including Miami County, with fairs scheduled in June had to postpone or cancel.
Rusty Merritt, Miami County 4-H Fair Board president, said no one knows for sure how or when the fair will happen, but the board is moving forward with rescheduling it for some time in July, and is considering holding it the first week of July.
But those plans could change on May 15, when Purdue Extension will announce its policies and procedures on how 4-H programs can operate in July, including policies on organizing county fairs during that month.
“On May 15, we’ll learn what we can and cannot do as 4-H fair, but we’re doing everything in our power to prepare for a fair,” Merritt said. “We haven’t given up hope yet, and we’re still pushing forward. Hopefully, if everything has calmed down a little bit by then, we’ll be able to put on our county fair.”
He said that fair may look completely different depending on the policy announcement, but the goal is to hold something that would allow 4-Hers to show off their projects and livestock. One option may be to only allow 4-H members and their immediate families to be present during activities.
“We’re looking at different avenues,” Merritt said. “We have some different options we can look at. We’re going to do our best to let the kids of our county showcase their talents, but, honestly, we have no idea what that will look like right now.”
He said the news that Miami County would have to postpone its fair was a blow to the around 450 4-H families who participate in the program and have spent the last year preparing their projects and livestock. Now, the fair board hopes to give those families some kind of fair experience.
“It’s hard,” Merritt said. “With all the time and energy we put into making a great fair, it really does hurt – not only financially, but for the kids.”
He said after May 15, the fair board will have a clearer picture on when and how the fair can be rescheduled.
“With the situation being so fluid, we’re trying to roll with the punches and see what the governor says, and see what we can get in this year,” Merritt said.
In Howard County, the fair is still set to be held July 13-18, but that could change depending on whether the state or county extends restrictions past May and into the summer, said Henry Rodriquez, president of the Greentown Lion’s Club, which hosts the fair.
He said the board is waiting until June 1 to see what kind of policies are in place to get more clarity on how to move forward.
Howard County Extension Director Joshua Winrotte said what the Greentown Lion’s Club decides will determine how the county extension will plan and organize 4-H exhibits and showing livestock.
He said the Howard County 4-H program is also waiting to see what kinds of policies Purdue Extension announces on May 15. Either way, the program wants to give 4-Hers some kind of fair experience this year, Winrotte said.
