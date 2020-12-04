The check-in process at Howard County’s community COVID-19 testing site is changing.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, those registered to receive a COVID swab will have to check-in and wait to be tested or complete their registration from their cars.
Checking in or requesting help with registration can be done by calling the clinic’s phone number at 765-456-7330 once you arrive at the testing site, located at 620 N. Bell St. Those who don’t own a cell phone, or don’t have theirs on them, can go inside the clinic to check-in or register.
Previously, those waiting to check-in were allowed to wait indoors, but the building’s entrance has become more crowded as the weather has gotten colder and the clinic has conducted an increasing amount of tests each week.
“As the weather turns colder, clients have been crowding into the hallway in front of the clinic entrance,” Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, said in an email. “By requiring clients to wait in their cars, clients are safer and protected from the elements.”
Once checked-in, Sommers said a staff member will record their name, phone number and check-in time. When it is the client's turn to come in, the staff member will call them to say that they may come inside to get tested. If there’s no line at the time, people may come in and get tested once they check-in.
“We hope this process allows people to flow through the clinic faster,” Sommers said, adding that the clinic staff will write the time of the second call so they can gauge how long people are waiting to enter the clinic to see if the process needs to be streamlined.
The clinic does accept walk-ins, but pre-registration is preferred and will expedite the check-in process. Registration can be completed right after someone schedules a testing time.
Sommers said the clinic’s phone line system will separate out who has already completed their registration, thus allowing those people to be processed much faster than it has taken in the past.
Those who need a test, can schedule one by visiting www.scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov and clicking “I don’t have an invitation code.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.