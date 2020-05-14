The day a baby is born is naturally one of the happiest times of a parent’s life.
But add a global pandemic to the mix, and it can also be one of the most stressful.
From her own career in health care and seeing firsthand the COVID-19 restrictions that began to take effect throughout hospitals and other medical facilities, Kokomo resident Delaney Hagan believed she knew what to expect the day she delivered her daughter, Palmer, on April 9 at Community Howard Regional Health.
But there were still apprehensions, she admitted.
“As we got closer to delivery time, things got more and more strict, and I was just to the point where I was hoping when I delivered, I just hoped my husband [Trevor] would be allowed in the room,” Hagan said. “Thankfully that didn’t change, and he was allowed in. But going to doctor appointments and getting checked out, we had to make sure we were wearing a mask, so that was definitely different than what we had expected.”
There was also the fear of going into the emergency room and possibly being exposed to patients who were experiencing coronavirus symptoms, Delaney added.
But when the big day finally arrived, Delaney noted everything pretty much went off without a hitch, thanks to a well-prepared team of doctors and nurses who made sure her labor experience was still top-notch.
“The nurses and doctors I had were so good about easing my mind,” Delaney said. “… A lot of times regardless of whether it is this or something else going on, if a mom has a traumatizing birth experience, it can affect subsequent births. Obviously for me to have such a good birth experience at this time, it says a lot about the staff.”
Stacy Spence is the clinical manager for maternity and child health at Community Health, and she noted that with the department’s COVID-19 visitor restrictions, it’s just made it that much more important for nurses and doctors to be that support system for new parents.
“Our nurses recognize that this is totally an unprecedented time,” she said. “We know that grandparents are not allowed or sisters of the mom or really close friends, and those are the people that would typically walk alongside mom to help her become that new mom and help guide her. So we’ve all kind of taken that one step further. I feel for a lot of us, we just kind of step into that role and become like family to these moms.
“We don’t want moms to go home and say, ‘Wow, that was so not what I was expecting,’” Spence added. “Instead, we want them to go home and say, ‘That wasn’t what I was expecting, but it was way better than I thought it could be in spite of everything that’s going on.’ … We are just so thankful that the moms and dads trust us to walk them through that journey when they had a different vision in their heads as to what it was going to be.”
And though the circumstances surrounding Palmer’s birth might have been a little different due to COVID-19, Delaney said it’s definitely turned into a story that she’ll share with her daughter one day.
“I’ll tell her it was unlike anything we could have predicted or anything we have seen before,” she said. “We definitely couldn’t have predicted that we would be introducing her to her grandparents in the hospital via FaceTime or even that after she was born, she still didn’t get to meet her grandparents for a couple months afterward because of this [virus]. But this is new for all of us, and we’re just trying to go with the flow.”
Delaney added that there is also a silver lining to all of this too.
“My husband was just going to be able to take a week off,” Delaney added,”… but then he was able to work from home. She’s a month old now, so we’ve had an entire month with just the three of us. And that’s been super nice.”
