Eastern Howard School Corporation will be moving to virtual learning next week.
Nov. 23 and 24 will now be e-learning days as opposed to in-person, according to a letter sent home by EHSC Superintendent Keith Richie.
"The number of positive COVID-19 cases has shown an increase in the country, state and here in Howard County," reads the letter. "According to health officials, the spread is not occurring within the schools, but it is affecting our ability to operate. The positive cases combined with the high number of students and staff being quarantined have a significant impact on our classrooms as well as our ability to transport and feed our students."
Richie said in the letter that the plan currently is to return to school Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.