Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Becoming windy with rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 57F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.