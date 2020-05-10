I was sad to read that the Kokomo Tribune was going to transition from a seven-day-a-week publication to a five-day-a- week publication. On the one hand, I was sad because I love the paper and think highly of its content and management. On the other hand, I was glad because such a change could help the paper thrive for decades to come.
I have been a Tribune subscriber for more than 36 years, and a weekly columnist for more than 20 of those years. I remember when the paper was delivered in the evening during the week – and during the mornings on weekends; the paper did not publish on major holidays.
The Tribune kept up with the times, changing its shape, size, and content. The paper added its e-edition more than a decade ago, and updates its website as later-breaking significant news develops. The Kokomo Tribune is a class act, and that is why it has been so viable. That is also why it deserves our community’s support.
We would be foolish to think that the Tribune’s continued existence – for all its history – is a given. It is not. Many other publications have retired their presses, and the problem is growing. In the fall of 2019 (before COVID), Lara Takenaga of The New York Times wrote:
“City Council and school board meetings. Small-town sports and politics. Local government corruption. These are a handful of the news and issues that go unreported when small newspapers close or are gutted by layoffs. Over the past 15 years, more than one in five papers in the United States has shuttered, and the number of journalists working for newspapers has been cut in half,”
Throughout the nation, the COVID quarantine has accelerated this problem. According to the Duluth News Tribune, “Roughly 33,000 employees of U.S. media companies have lost their jobs, been furloughed or taken pay cuts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Times recently estimated … It’s an acceleration of an already spiraling trend.”
I applaud the Tribune on its wise (but painful) decision, and its track record of running a lean but quality operation. I suspect some other papers may not have adjusted as well to changing times. The Tribune serves our community well.
Of course it is not only newspapers that are taking a COVID hit. Consider the many small (or large) businesses that were barely surviving during an economic boom. What will become of them now?
We will be entering a different world, with unparalleled economic challenges. Most of us have grown cozier with doing what we do online. Video conferences with medical professionals were a growing trend before COVID-19, but will this become the norm? We have grown accustomed to save time, money, and effort by conducting corporate meetings through Zoom. Why go back?
With all the new ways of doing business or running errands, it seems (to me) inevitable that we will emerge from this quarantine a different society in some ways. This takes us back to where we came in: It sure would be nice to have a (nearly) daily paper to guide us and help us see the big picture and important news in our community.
Sure, anyone and everyone can post “news” on a Facebook post, but who monitors this news, who verifies its alleged facts, and who makes the effort to proactively and systematically acquire the information we call “news”? Who prioritizes information from a large-picture perspective? It is not a Facebook page, but the Kokomo Tribune.
I am saddened by the cuts the Tribune has to make to remain viable, Yet I am grateful for how the Tribune has served our community – and I hope it will still be at our side for decades to come.
