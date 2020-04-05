As lawn mowers awakened across Howard County Thursday afternoon, neighbors shouted greetings across streets, front yards and over four-stroke engines.
A lot has happened locally since most of us went into self-exile three weeks ago.
Thursday was the same day the governors of Florida and Georgia issued stay-at-home orders to their residents – 15 days after the Howard County commissioners asked folks here to shelter in place beginning March 20.
“I’m sorry but I don’t want to continue to be made a prisoner in my home. What happened to are rights as Americans?” complained Angel Dwigans on our web and Facebook pages on March 14. Perhaps many of you shared that opinion at the time.
The spark that ignited Howard County and Kokomo to action was the report of a worker at the Kokomo Transmission Plant who had tested positive for COVID-19, the largest local factory of the county’s largest employer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The commissioners acted quickly and decisively because of the nature of our workforce. As many as 9,000 people commute from all over Indiana to their jobs in Howard County. And because people can transmit COVID-19 to others days before presenting symptoms of the virus, KTP presented a danger not only to local residents, but those in Tipton, Miami, Cass, Clinton, Grant, Hamilton and everywhere else Howard County workers live and raise their families.
As of this past Friday, five people in Miami County and five people in Tipton County had COVID-19. In a few days shy of three weeks, Howard County has seen its cases grow thirtyfold.
Of course, stay-at-home orders like the one here in Howard County will be far less effective in thwarting spread of COVID-19 if residents don’t do their part and follow the recommendations.
We’ve sacrificed too much these last three weeks – in job losses, business shutdowns, closed schools, visitor restrictions at nursing homes and hospitals – to not gain the benefits of social distancing.
It’s probably safe to assume Howard County would have more sickened residents and more deaths due to COVID-19 had the commissioners not acted when they did, two days before Gov. Eric Holcomb acted.
Join us in praising our elected county and city officials, health department, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and businesses for keeping health and safety paramount, for their cooperation and for their transparency. Share a message of appreciation on our Facebook page.
Like your neighbors on Thursday, they could use a spirit-lifter.
