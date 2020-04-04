During Gov. Eric Holcomb’s news conference Thursday, it was announced schools would teach remotely for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Kokomo School Corp. has extended its e-learning plan through the end of the school year, and will continue to be held on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.
Due to the extension of remote learning, schools are left with no option but to cancel events such as commencement ceremonies. According to Kokomo assistant director of communications Lindsey Ziliack, the corporation officials are working with administrators to find appropriate ways of recognizing the accomplishments of students.
Kokomo High School Principal Angela Blessing said she is heartbroken for all the KHS students, especially the graduating seniors.
“These students will leave behind an amazing legacy, but right now they, understandably, are angry, sad, and grieving,” Blessing said. “I want my students to know that we are the Wildkats, and we will make it through this challenging situation together. We do not have all the details now, but we will find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of our KHS Class of 2020.”
Holcomb, along with McCormick, directed the Indiana State Board of Education to provide flexibility for school corporations for the students who are to graduate in 2020.
A school corporation may issue an Indiana diploma to a student who has met all the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.
The student also needs to meet any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the school corporation in response to the statewide school closure. Finally, the student must meet any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.
To receive their diploma, 2020 graduating seniors must complete all three of the previously mentioned requirements.
McCormick stressed her goal is to get 2020 seniors across the graduation stage.
KHS officials are beginning to formalize eligibility for the class of 2020 under theses new guidelines.
The executive order also extends teacher licenses expiring between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020 until Sept. 1, 2020.
County schools
Western School Corp. Superintendent Randy McCracken sent out a letter noting the school corporation would provide information on topics such as graduation, prom and picking up items from the school as updates are received from the state about the spread of COVID-19.
Western will continue to utilize e-learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. According to McCracken, there will be 18 more instructional days this school year and the final day will be May 14.
"I want to continue to emphasize how important it is for our students to stay engaged in the learning process, engaged with their teachers, and complete all of their work," he said in the letter. "Our students are not only finishing up this year, but are also building the foundation for next year."
An updated school calendar can be viewed on the corporation's website.
Food delivery will also continue for Western but it is requested people no longer come to the bus. Rather, the food will be left outside the door to the residence.
Northwestern School Corp. released a Facebook post that said the corporation would be sending out information and guidance about topics such as graduation and the last day of school "as soon as those decisions are finalized."
The corporation will be communicating a revised calendar Wednesday, and all students will continue e-learning as planned beginning Monday.
Eastern Howard Schools Superintendent Keith Richie said he will be meeting with school principals Monday and would have more information at that time.
Taylor School Corp. will be working on its approach when school resumes next week after spring break.
