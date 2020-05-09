During the lockdown to quell the coronavirus pandemic, Dan West has been changing up some of his comedy act. For one, he lovingly derided his cat, Daphne, during a livestream comedy show.
“I don’t like when people treat their pets like people...,” he said. “Pets are better than people.”
He said he puts up with way more from his cat than he would from people. For instance, if his friend and fellow comedian, Tyson Cox, insisted that West come over immediately, and acted like Daphne, they couldn’t be friends.
“If I’d drive across town, walk into his home, and he smacks me and runs into the other room, we’re not going to keep hanging out,” he said. “Meanwhile my cat, whom I love very much, is the best thing in the world and she’s also the devil.”
West, of Kokomo, released his first full-length album during a live-streamed comedy show special, featuring his friend Cox along with Che Guerrero, Sammy Obeid, Zachery Boyce, Jamie Shriner Biddle, Patrick Murray, Jim Kliss and Max Tidey. The special ran on April 25 on The Drop Comedy Club’s Facebook page.
Since the show streamed, it has received more than 2,000 views.
“The coolest thing about it was it gave me the chance to bring together comedians that probably would have never been able to work together to audiences that would never be able to see them,” he said.
For example, Obeid has been a guest on “Conan,” was on “Last Comic Standing” and has a Netflix series, “100 Humans” streaming right now, West said. Many of the comedians are from around the country, which allowed for a diverse and fun show.
West worked with The Drop to hold the show online, because he recorded the album during Veteran’s Day weekend last year at a South Bend venue. The album, “Not Too Friendly, but Prompt & Polite,” named after a Yelp review West received as a waiter, reached the 10th spot on the iTunes comedy charts.
West said he hopes to have more virtual shows, but has found other ways to engage his audience. He’s made a few YouTube videos titled “Drinking with Dan,” and writing blog posts.
Other locals have been offering their own form of a distraction. American Dream Hi-Fi owner Mike Wilson has been holding livestreams from 5-6 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday, with co-host Brice Bitner, as a means to create a sense of community.
“It’s just a place where, with the chat room, people can crack jokes, communicate, it’s kind of like a hangout spot for a lot of people,” Wilson said. “People can gather there. Friends who usually come here can kind of get together. And we have a call-in line.”
The streams range from selling particular albums to themes, like an all-Iggy Pop day on Iggy Pop’s birthday, Wilson said. The streams have allowed the record shop to continue to make money during the shutdown.
The schedule is now in flux as retail businesses are allowed to reopen as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stage 2 of reopening the economy goes into effect, but the 5 p.m. Wednesday stream will continue, Wilson said.
Wilson has even preemptively set up a studio for filming future concerts, anticipating that full crowds wouldn’t be allowed to gather when the economy reopened.
“I rigged up the stage and outfitted it with five cameras now, and it’s going to be livestreams with multiple angles and lighting,” he said. “It’s going to be a semi-professional setup.”
Wilson’s band, Nervous Burger, was one of many that had to cancel or delay their touring schedule due to the pandemic. He wanted to not only be able to perform but allow others to perform as well.
“I’d like to offer it to other bands so they can play virtual shows,” he said. “We’ll have it all set up so all they have to do is play songs. I don’t think we’ll be allowed to have large gatherings, I think live music is going to be affected for a while, so this is one way we can counter that.”
Customers can tune in from the safety and comfort of their own homes and will be given information to tip the bands via PayPal, if they so choose, Wilson said.
Being able to keep a connection with customers and friends has been special and fun for Wilson, who said having a place to hang out and chat in real time, even if online, feels important during the pandemic.
“If someone says, ‘You know Mike, your sweater has a mustard stain on it,’ I can laugh and we can have that sort of thing,” he said. “I’m not necessarily the most social person, but the people I want to be social with are the people I really want to be social with. It’s been cool, even my dad has commented that it’s the highlight of my dad’s week.”
These light-hearted moments of unity, whether they’re found by tuning into a record store or at a virtual comedy club, West said, are comforting in times of chaos.
“There is something therapeutic about just getting to kick back and have a good laugh,” he said. “Even if it’s a little distraction, it’s a distraction from everything going on right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.