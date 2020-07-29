Local officials say they are expecting an “onslaught” of evictions in the coming week that could lead to a spike in homelessness and financial devastation for those who lose housing.
The state’s moratorium on evictions is set to lift on Saturday, more than four months after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the order in late March as businesses and activities closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now, officials expect that backlog of evictions to hit all at once, potentially leaving hundreds of people without housing as the number of new virus cases continues to climb.
Howard Superior Court III Judge Doug Tate, who handles all the county’s eviction cases, estimated his court on average sees about 100 eviction filings every month. With no filings allowed for more than four months, that backlog could mean around 400 eviction filings in the coming weeks, he said.
“I anticipate we’ll get a pretty big onslaught of filings,” Tate said. “We could see substantial numbers.”
Derick Steele, chief executive officer of the Kokomo Housing Authority (KHA), which oversees 500 federally subsidized housing units in the city, said he foresees an eviction crisis, as people lose their housing and have nowhere to go.
He said the housing authority already has seen a spike in the number of people reaching out for assistance during the pandemic, and that will likely only increase in the coming weeks once the eviction moratorium lifts.
“The private landlord market is going to be saturated with evictions, and those individuals are going to find it hard to find housing in the public market, so are likely to turn to housing assistance for help,” Steele said.
However, the KHA only has a set number of properties to rent and can’t help everyone who asks for assistance or needs a place to live, he said.
Steele said the housing authority doesn’t anticipate filing a large number of evictions for its current residents, and instead will work with tenants to set up repayment agreements for those who owe rent to keep them in their homes.
“This is one of, if not our main, priority,” Steele said.
Chris Mullinax, owner of CRM Properties Inc., which manages or rents around 550 properties in Kokomo and Howard County, said the company plans to file around 10 eviction notices once the moratorium lifts, which is what they normally would file in a four-month period.
He said, although his company doesn’t plan to evict many people, he anticipates there will be a large number of people in the community who do lose their housing and will have trouble finding a company that will rent to them because of their recent eviction.
Mullinax said his company doesn’t rent to those who have been evicted in the last few years, unless they’ve shown they’ve made it right with their former landlords.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a large amount of tenants who are going to be going through the eviction process,” Mullinax said. “… I’m sure it’s going to put a bunch of people in a more difficult spot to find places to live, who will be desperate to find someone who will rent a property to them.”
However, a state assistance program could help lessen the blow for people who can’t afford paying rent and face being evicted.
Available help
The state last month unveiled the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which will provide $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help as many as 12,000 Hoosiers meet rent payments.
The program will provide up to $500 per month for four months, totaling $2,000, for households unable to pay all or part of their rent due to a job loss or income reduction resulting from the pandemic.
The state started accepting applications on July 13, and received more than 17,400 applications in a little over a week, according to the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition, which formed in April to advocate and educate on housing and homelessness prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program also requires landlords to agree to participate in order for their renters to apply, and those who agree will not be allowed to evict for nonpayment until the renter is more than 45 days past due.
But critics say the program won’t go nearly far enough to cover the number of families who have lost a job or income, due to the pandemic, and can’t afford rent.
The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition estimated there will still be more than 200,000 renter households in Indiana that won’t receive any government assistance and will remain subject to eviction and potential homelessness.
“With Indiana’s early attempts at rent assistance nearly maxed out, thousands of Hoosier renters are at risk of spreading disease and experiencing economic calamity from losing their housing,” the coalition said in a release.
KHA director Steele agreed. He said unless the state and the community do more to help keep renters in their homes who can’t afford to pay, the city is sure to see a spike in homelessness and housing instability for local residents.
“Unless there are other programs put in place to lessen the impact, I absolutely foresee an eviction crisis that will result in an increase in our homeless population,” he said. “The economic cost for these people will be huge, and it’s far more than just missing rent.”
Considering exceptions
Judge Tate said, beyond the state’s rental-relief program, he also is considering making exceptions when hearing eviction cases in which the renter can’t pay due to circumstances created by the pandemic.
In those cases, he said, he is considering setting up some kind of payment plan with the landlord rather than evict.
“Those are ideas I’m kicking around, but I want to see what we’ll get once we get into all the filings,” Tate said. “… I consider each case on its own merits anyways, but there are some things I’m going to look at before we put people out on the streets. Are there other options? We’re going to look to see before we get to that step.”
But, Steele said, more needs to be done to stop an onslaught of evictions that could leave people without a home and lead to major spikes in new cases of COVID-19.
“Keeping people in their own homes was one of the efforts originally to help lessen the spread,” he said. “If we’re in a second spike, and then we create housing instability, I think we’re only going to add to that spike and to the spread of the coronavirus.”
