WASHINGTON — As the U.S. government rushes to put inmates to death in a pandemic before President Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus and five of those staffers will take part in executions scheduled for this week.
The disclosure that the execution team members had tested positive for the virus, in addition to the spiritual adviser of the inmate put to death, is furthering criticism from advocates and lawyers for inmates who say the Bureau of Prisons isn’t doing enough to stop the spread of coronavirus cases behind bars. The prison where the executions are carried out, in Terre Haute, Indiana, is in the midst of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.
“The fact that at least 20 percent of the BOP’s execution team has contacted COVID-19 following Orlando Hall’s execution speaks volumes — particularly given the fact that we don’t know how many team members opted in to be tested,” said Cassandra Stubbs, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Capital Punishment Project.
In court filings, the Bureau of Prisons said eight members of the specialized execution team – a group of about 40 employees who are brought into the Indiana prison for executions – had tested positive for the virus shortly after the execution of Hall a few weeks ago.
