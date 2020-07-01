First Friday returns this weekend after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be 5:30-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Kokomo, featuring local businesses and organizations offering activities, games, entertainment, and more.
Grab a Freedom Frappe at Mo Joe Coffee Co., have fun tie-dying and face painting at Muse Underground and browse the graphic novels at Comics Cubed. Enjoy games and prizes at the Redeemer Lutheran School booth in the Courthouse Square and see Huckleberry Funk play live at 8 p.m. at The Coterie.
Special deals are available at American Dream Hi-Fi, Chapter 2 Books, Little Hoosiers Re-styled Shop (for first responders) and Sun King Kokomo. PF Hendricks & Co will have free giveaways to the first 25 buyers.
Visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo or call 765-457-5301 for more information.
