Prom, senior skip day and graduation.
These are just a few of the important milestones high school seniors have as they get ready to head off to college and into the workforce. After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb closed schools and moved instruction to online one through May 1., most students still had hope some, if not all, these events would still happen.
But on April 2, Holcomb announced the schools would remain closed through the end of the school year to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and reality set in for seniors.
Eastern High School Senior Gavin Vandeventer thought the school closures would only last a week or two and then he would be back in class with his friends. Now, he’s taking it all in.
One of the parts of his senior year Vandeventer will miss the most is track season, which was also canceled, along with all other sports. He would have served as a senior captain of the team this year and looked forward to it and trying to have the best season he could.
Western High School’s Emma Key is another senior athlete who lost her last season. While she still is able to keep up with her softball teammates on Zoom and on social media, she knows the situation is difficult to process no matter what a student participated in.
“It’s definitely devastating – as a senior and as senior athlete,” she said.
Northwestern High School senior Raleigh Brown said when she first found out the schools were closed and moving to e-learning, she was just happy to have more time to study for an upcoming math test. The possibility of not returning to the school building really didn’t set in until business around town began to close. She finally got the word classes were moving to online only for the rest of the school year when she got back from a walk.
“These past couple of days I’ve been like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to get to have prom or skip day or awards night – maybe not have graduation,” she said. “Everyday it’ll just hit me a little more.”
Karlee Finicle is another Northwestern senior who, like many, assumed she would eventually be back in school before wrapping up her high school career.
“When I first left school March 13, I had no idea that would be my last day of high school ever,” she said noting there have been many tears shed over the situation.
Finicle’s band trip to Disney was canceled and her winter guard season was abruptly ended. She said this season was her best memory of senior year through the friends she made and getting to share the experience with her sister who was also part of the group.
Ashlee Finicle, Karlee Finicle’s mom, said she’s tried to be supportive during the stressful time. She has tried to keep a positive attitude for her daughter like suggesting an open house still possibly take place in August if it’s safer. For now, Ashlee Finicle has one big event on her mind.
“I think the thing we’re really concerned about now … is commencement,” she said. “We’re just really hoping they do something for commencement. It’s just one of the milestones of their life. Graduation, you always remember it.”
Vandeventer and fellow Eastern High School senior Baylie Stanley also share concerns about not experiencing what is supposed to be an important milestone.
“It is probably the worst feeling that I’ve had so far in my life … since fifth-grade just looking forward to being a senior and finally getting to walk the stage,” Vandeventer said. “It sucks, it really sucks.”
Vandeventer said he doesn’t want to let the situation consume him and ruin him, so he tries to stay positive by using Facetime and Zoom to keep in contact with his friends. He also is glad he can still hang out with friends through video games.
Stanley, who missed out on her senior production of “Marry Poppins,” has been waiting to cross the stage for years and has watched many classes graduate, wondering what hers would be like when the time came.
“… we just had a lot of expectations about that day and I think that’s heartbreaking that we’re not going to get to see that to its full potential like everybody else has,” she said.
Key hopes there is eventually a way to celebrate the class of 2020’s achievements, and mentioned there has been talk of such an event by parents for when it’s safe to do so.
“It’s hard to know that you might not get your right of passage moment,” Key said. “Everyone remembers their high school graduation or their senior prom or their last time out on the field. Those sorts of memories are what we’re really missing to cherish.”
While seniors mourn the loss of the moments they waited years for, each is also excited for what college holds for them. Key will be attending Dartmouth College; Brown was accepted into Loyola Chicago; Vandeventer will be attending Indiana University Kokomo and will be on the track team; Karlee Finicle will also be attending IUK to study nursing; and Stanley will be attending IUK to study education.
